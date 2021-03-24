Intravacc Announces Appointment Of Nathalie Laarakker As Chief Financial Officer

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, today announced the appointment of Nathalie Laarakker as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company's executive...

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, today announced the appointment of Nathalie Laarakker as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company's executive management team, with effect from April 1, 2021.

Mrs. Nathalie Laarakker is an experienced CFO and finance director for multinational companies with a proven track record of financial and senior-level management primarily in the high tech and healthcare industry. Nathalie joins Intravacc from cancer immunotherapies R&D company Gadeta, after having served as their Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director since 2018. Nathalie started her professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked for both the Amsterdam and the Boston (US) office. She qualified as a certified public accountant in 2001, after which she held various senior positions in several companies. Her previous positions include Head of Finance at U.S. Nasdaq listed Dutch biotech company Merus. She holds a bachelor's degree from the Amsterdam Business School and a post-doc degree in accountancy from the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:

" We are delighted to welcome Nathalie Laarakker to our executive management team as Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment comes at a time of significant company opportunity and growth. Nathalie's extensive international business and financial experience will be invaluable as we continue the successful global roll-out of Intravacc as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization for innovative vaccines ."

Mrs. Nathalie Laarakker said:

" I am excited to be joining Intravacc at such an important and pivotal moment in the company's development. Intravacc has gone through a couple of challenging years before it became a private company with the Dutch state as shareholder early 2021. I look forward to working with the management team and the newly established Supervisory Board and to maximizing the company's strategic and financial objectives."

About Intravacc

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization of innovative vaccines against infectious diseases. As an established independent CDMO with over 100 years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology related to polio vaccines, measles vaccines, DPT vaccines, Hib vaccines and influenza vaccines around the world. Around 40% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's proprietary technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), biotech and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.intravacc.nl.

