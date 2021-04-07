IntraFi Network Ranked #1 2021 "Best Fintech To Work For" By American Banker

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraFi ® Network SM, the inventor of reciprocal deposits and the number one provider of reciprocal deposit solutions, was ranked as the No. 1 " Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker in its 2021 survey. It's the second time that the firm, formerly known as Promontory Interfinancial Network, has received the top honor since the list's inception in 2018.

IntraFi has also been named by the Washington Post and the Washington Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work" in the greater Washington, DC, area.

"There's always fierce competition for top talent so we work hard to attract and retain employees who are willing to dedicate their careers to helping banks and other clients navigate their complex liquidity and funding challenges," said Mark Jacobsen, Cofounder and CEO of IntraFi Network. "It's a real honor to win the top spot a second time in this highly competitive environment."

Of the thousands of fintechs in the U.S., only 49 were chosen by American Banker, with IntraFi topping the list. The paper hailed those ranked for responding nimbly to the COVID-19 crisis. In an article accompanying the survey, American Banker singled out IntraFi for its ability to communicate with employees, highlighting its transparency, the long average tenure of its staff, and its "whole-person" approach to company culture.

IntraFi has consistently placed high on the list since it began in 2018. In addition to becoming the first fintech to win the top spot that year, it was ranked No. 2 in 2019 and No. 6 in 2020.

The American Banker survey evaluated fintechs with a two-part process. The first part, worth approximately 25 percent of the total assessment, evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75 percent, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The ranking was compiled by Best Companies Group.

About IntraFi NetworkChosen by thousands of banks since its founding (as Promontory Interfinancial Network) nearly two decades ago, IntraFi Network has assembled the nation 's largest bank network of its kind. Its solutions connect financial institutions of all sizes to help each build stronger relationships with its customers, diversify funding, seamlessly manage liquidity needs, and earn fee income. As the nation 's #1 provider of reciprocal deposit solutions and a leading provider of overnight- and term-funding options, IntraFi Network has the scale to be a strategic partner for even the largest bank 's funding and capital management needs, or for the smallest.

