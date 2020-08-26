Intrado's Health Advocate Introduces Return Navigator Solution To Help Companies Plan And Manage Returning To The Office

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado's Health Advocate , a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation, well-being and integrated benefits programs, announced today the launch of its new Return Navigator SM solution to support employers as they develop and implement workplace reopening plans.

Return Navigator integrates three essential elements for organizations transitioning to this next phase:

COVID-19 Navigator SM provides employees and employers with access to expert resources for personalized, high-touch assistance with COVID-19-related questions and guidance. For employees, this includes help accessing medical care, behavioral health assistance and counseling, as well as employer-specific information. For employers, this service provides medical director-led consultations on return-to-work strategies and managing ADA requests for accommodations.

provides employees and employers with access to expert resources for personalized, high-touch assistance with COVID-19-related questions and guidance. For employees, this includes help accessing medical care, behavioral health assistance and counseling, as well as employer-specific information. For employers, this service provides medical director-led consultations on return-to-work strategies and managing ADA requests for accommodations. Return Pass SM Mobile App is a health status self-attestation solution built on CDC guidelines. Return Pass helps employees quickly and easily determine if they are able to return to the workplace, or if they should self-quarantine and seek medical care. If employees are not cleared to return to work based on the screening, Health Advocate will conduct follow-up outreach as part of the integrated Return Navigator solution.

is a health status self-attestation solution built on CDC guidelines. Return Pass helps employees quickly and easily determine if they are able to return to the workplace, or if they should self-quarantine and seek medical care. If employees are not cleared to return to work based on the screening, Health Advocate will conduct follow-up outreach as part of the integrated Return Navigator solution. COVID-19 Dashboard is Health Advocate's new proprietary forecasting tool, which provides employers with visualizations of the impact of COVID-19 at the national and local level. The Dashboard uses advanced Natural Language Processing to combine information on confirmed cases in the community with Return Pass screening results and an analysis of employee engagement with Health Advocate related to COVID-19. This gives organizations advanced insight into emerging trends in any workplace location across the country as they plan and evaluate their return-to-work strategy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

"For organizations planning the transition back to the workplace, safety and health are top priorities. However, it is challenging to determine the right timing and approach to have employees return," said Dr. Arthur "Abbie" Leibowitz, Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus, Health Advocate. "By combining these valuable tools, employers can make more informed decisions about developing and implementing their return-to-work strategy."

In addition to Return Navigator, Health Advocate offers other return-to-work solutions, including a suite of onsite and drive-through testing services such as worksite temperature scanning, diagnostic and antibody testing, and flu shots.

Organizations interested in more information or a demo of the Return Navigator solution can contact Brian Harrigan, Chief Sales Officer, at BHarrigan@HealthAdvocate.com .

About Intrado's Health Advocate

Intrado's Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness, or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings. For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

ContactCourtney Prizer, Public Relations SpecialistCPrizer@HealthAdvocate.com610-940-6723