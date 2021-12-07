Intrado Life & Safety President Jeff Robertson Joins CTIA Board Of Directors

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation ("Intrado" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety, will join the CTIA Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.

As the voice of America's wireless communications industry, CTIA works with equipment manufacturers, carriers, developers, and more to advocate for the industry. "Jeff has an extensive career in wireless technology and brings a wealth of experience on industry issues," said CTIA President & CEO Meredith Attwell Baker. "We are excited to welcome him to CTIA's Board of Directors."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

Wireless technologies significantly impact the critical mission of public safety; reliable networks and precise location information can mean the difference between life and death for individuals contacting 911. "More than 80% of calls to 911 are made from a wireless phone today. That's an incredible shift in just a few years," noted Robertson, who has spent three decades in public safety and emergency communications. "What's more, the industry is now seeing the emergence of new technologies and devices that have the ability to provide valuable information to first responders, and the proliferation of 5G will increase both communication speed and the number of endpoints, critical to effective emergency response."

Intrado's 42-year legacy in developing industry-changing technology that serves public safety gives Robertson a unique perspective. "I look forward to this appointment as an opportunity to collaborate on important topics like vertical (Z-axis) location, dispatchable location, and connectivity to IoT devices such as security alarms, telematic service providers, and smart speakers to securely deliver incident information through the native 911 system," he said. "Intrado's leadership in these areas and steadfast commitment to carriers and the wireless industry will help drive connections that improve emergency response."

About CTIA®

CTIA® ( www.ctia.org) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21 st century connected life. The association's members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry's voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry's leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About Intrado Life & Safety

Intrado Life & Safety provides best-in-class public safety and critical event communications software and solutions to government entities, carriers, and enterprises. We also provide digital workflow solutions, also known as outbound, proactive notifications, which empower enterprises to improve their customer experience by reaching out in real time and engaging in two-way communication. For more information, please visit www.intrado.com/en/life-safety.

Contact

Dave PleissInvestor and Public Relations DMPleiss@Intrado.com 402.716.6578