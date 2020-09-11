Intrado Acquires Syn-Apps To Accelerate IoT In Protecting The Public And Improving Emergency Response

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation ("Intrado" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Syn-Apps LLC , a pioneer in Internet of Things ("IoT") and mass notification software.

Syn-Apps' Revolution platform unites disparate on- and off-network communication devices into a single, easy-to-use interface to communicate critical information more efficiently, safely, and reliably. Thousands of organizations have integrated Syn-Apps' solutions with phones, speakers, mobile devices, computers, digital or video signs/boards, panic buttons, fire panels, cameras, and hundreds of other internal systems and services.

Intrado is building the world's only end-to-end intelligent 911 platform for public safety. The Intrado nationwide 911 platform will bring advanced intelligence to public safety by using an artificial intelligence engine to analyze and score large sets of incoming emergency request data from multiple sources, allowing public safety leaders to derive actionable intelligence from the information. The acquisition of Syn-Apps accelerates this initiative by connecting systems and processes with people and:

Providing better situational awareness for first responders

Allowing public safety agencies to deploy limited resources more effectively

Further integrating notifications into the emergency response process

"The Internet of Things is the future of safety and Intrado is in a leadership position to capitalize on this trend," said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of Intrado. "Syn-Apps technology increases Life & Safety's addressable market, adds valuable capabilities, and provides Intrado with data access inside a building or campus to capitalize on our IoT initiatives and become a gateway for emergency communication and response."

Intrado will leverage its longtime leadership position in school communications to further accelerate adoption of the Syn-Apps solution across K-12, higher education, and corporate environments. The Intrado SchoolMessenger family of products, which are trusted by more than 63,000 schools across North America, can be combined with the Syn-Apps solution to provide an end-to-end notification platform, quickly alerting all educational stakeholders to critical information through voice, text, email, strobes/beacons, sirens, PA systems, and a range of additional end points.

"Syn-Apps complements our strategy across the full spectrum of our business, from providing better real-time intelligence for first responders to respond to emergencies, to helping campuses communicate more effectively in a crisis, to allowing organizations to better prepare for incident management in our Safety Shield solution," said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado's Life & Safety division. "We are thrilled to welcome Syn-Apps employees, customers and partners to our company and are anxious to leverage these capabilities to continue to execute on our vision of building the future of safety."

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

