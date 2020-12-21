Intoxalock Endorses Safe Driving During "National Impaired Driving Prevention Month"

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and John Cornyn (R- Texas) marked December as "National Impaired Driving Prevention Month" to help raise awareness about alcohol and drug impaired driving. Intoxalock, a leading provider of ignition interlocks, announces their endorsement of this initiative.

Every December since 1981, the U.S. President proclaims December to be National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) routinely notes an increase in impaired driving during the month of December. It is a month filled with social events, travel, and opportunities to drink for many people. This has translated into alcohol-related driving offenses, injuries, and fatalities.

During National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, we remember the lives lost as a result of those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and serves as a reminder that practicing safe driving practices is every driver's responsibility. According to CDC.gov, in the United States, one person tragically dies every 50 minutes in a drunk driving incident.

Intoxalock is dedicated to advancing ignition interlock devices, which has the potential to save thousands of lives each year. Since their introduction to the market, IIDs have continued to reduce alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

"Making roads safer is at our core of who we are at Intoxalock. Drunk driving continues to be a leading cause of deaths, and ignition interlock devices, like ours, are an effective tool at preventing drunk driving occurrences," says Kimberly Williams, Intoxalock CEO.

For more information on National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, read the full text of the Senate's resolution.

About Intoxalock: Intoxalock, based in Des Moines, Iowa and also known as Consumer Safety Technology or CST LLC., has been manufacturing ignition interlock devices (car breathalyzers) for over 25 years and is an industry leader in reliability, customer service and technology. Intoxalock's ignition interlock devices meet state requirements in 46 states and its alcohol monitoring products are used in all 50 states. To learn more, visit Intoxalock.com.

