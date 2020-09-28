InTown Suites Launches Newly Designed Extended Stay Suites

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InTown Suites, an Atlanta-based leader in extended stay hotels with 196 properties in 22 states, recently unveiled its fully redesigned suites. Specifically designed with long-term stays in mind, these premium suites incorporate all the elements and comfort of a well-appointed apartment. The functional design creates space for everyday living, with a separate place to work, dine, and relax. In addition, the new lobby design welcomes guests with its stylish seating area.

Newly Designed Suites Include:

Modern kitchen with full-size refrigerator, ceramic glass stovetop, and microwave

Built-in closets, bedside table, dresser, coffee table with lift top, bathroom vanities for even more storage

Custom plush mattress and bedding for added comfort

New lighting with USB charging ports to stay connected

Accent rugs and contemporary artwork that make you feel at home

Premium suites are now available at all 23 Atlanta extended stay properties. Upgrades also include HD programming with best-in-class TV channel lineup including expanded premium channels from SHOWTIME® that will be available at all locations by year end 2020. In addition to the suites renovation program, all properties received extensive exterior renovation upgrades that brings consistency across the brand.

"InTown Suites is headquartered in Atlanta and employs over 230 dedicated team members just in this market. We are excited to continue upgrading our extended stay properties in greater Atlanta. Our guests are spending even more time in their suites due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, so the additional storage in the room, kitchen, and bathroom really helps make a better living space for everyone. Additionally, the move to HD programming and larger HDTVs creates a unique offering that is currently unmatched in the extended stay market. These remarkable improvements and all our safety and cleanliness initiatives have resulted in an increased demand for our suites, stated Ash Kapur, President & CEO at InTown Suites.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:All InTown Suites and Uptown Suites remain open to serve guests for both short and long-term stays. Both brands have taken additional steps to keep guests and employees safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. These steps include requiring face masks and practicing social distancing in common areas, adding protective dividers at the front desk and expanding our cleaning processes. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness.

With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. Our suites are designed for extended comfort and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove top, and microwave. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com.

