Intouch Group Promotes Angela Tenuta And Boris Kushkuley To President Roles

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intouch Group, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, recently announced the promotions of Angela Tenuta to President, Full-Service Agencies, and Boris Kushkuley, PhD, to President, Commercial and Consulting Services.

With nearly 25 years of marketing experience in the healthcare vertical, including 15 at Intouch, Tenuta has a proven track record of building integrated teams, pushing for novel approaches, and cementing client relationships. In her new role, she will provide operations oversight for Intouch Group's three full-service agencies, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, and Intouch Seven. Tenuta has been recognized as a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary, a PM360 Elite 100, and a PM360 Trailblazer .

"Angela has a solid vision, the depth of organizational knowledge, and critical client connections to ensure our agency affiliates will continue to thrive and grow," said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group.

In 2014, Kushkuley brought his nearly two decades of technology and healthcare leadership experience to Intouch to help build its strategic capabilities, establish Intouch's East Coast operation, and lead the New York office. Kushkuley will continue to lead Intouch's strategic services, including strategic planning, content strategy, market access, medical, customer experience strategy, SEO, and UX, as well as expand Intouch's commercialization consulting services. Kushkuley is a PM360 Innovator of the Year and one of PharmaVOICE magazine's Top 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences.

"Boris' promotion recognizes his longtime contributions and formalizes a role in which he has already been serving. With his vision for all things strategic, I'm excited to see what Boris will do next for Intouch," said Capan.

The promotions reflect the momentum of Intouch Group's continued growth; in 2020, the network increased revenue by 21%.

About Intouch GroupIntouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,300 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at info@intouchg.com or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intouch-group-promotes-angela-tenuta-and-boris-kushkuley-to-president-roles-301372071.html

SOURCE Intouch Group