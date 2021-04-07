InTEST Corporation Announces Availability Of 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2021 first quarter on Friday, May 7, 2021 before the market opens.

2021 First Quarter Conference Call DetailsinTEST management will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call will address the Company's 2021 first quarter financial results, and management's current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company's current or future performance. To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 289-6576 or (800) 437-2398. The Passcode for the conference call is 5369295. Please reference the inTEST 2021 Q1 Financial Results Conference Call.

2021 First Quarter Live Webcast DetailsinTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, including presentation materials, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the "Investors" section.

2021 First Quarter Replay Details (Webcast)A replay of the webcast, including presentation materials, will be available on inTEST's website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the "Investors" section.

Submit Questions

About inTEST CorporationinTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

