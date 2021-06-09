InTEST Ambrell Division Meets Customer Requirements With Reduced Size Systems

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its Ambrell Division has released a new line of Induction Heating Systems that are reduced in size and weight to meet customer requirements. "The number one customer request we receive is for smaller equipment," noted Scott Nolen, VP and Ambrell General Manager. "With the release of our Compact EKOHEAT® and the reduced size workheads we meet this requirement. By integrating Ambrell products into their overall systems, our customers derive benefit from improved efficiency, lower cost of operation, and smaller footprint on the factory floor."

Ambrell is a leading provider of induction heating systems and supplies equipment sized from 1-1000 kW in power. The Compact EKOHEAT is available for applications requiring 75-125 kW of power and is 50% of the size of the existing design. This reduced size and weight is ideal for customers that have limited space or install the unit into an overall integrated system. The unit also has new options that meet the highest earthquake rating (BELCORE 4) and provides the maximum in flexibility for customer connection points.

The reduced size workhead covers 10-50 kW initially and will be expanded across the entire portfolio. These improved workheads range from 50% to 80% smaller in size and less than half of the weight of the older design. Since the workhead is installed in an aggressive environment near the part that is being heated, this design has been upgraded to use a rugged metal enclosure to ensure maximum protection. Included in this release is an option for an encapsulated workhead that can be used with robotic arms or systems that require an ultra-small workhead with the highest level of tolerance to movement.

"This is an excellent example of the innovation in Induction Heating that Ambrell can offer, and is part of our continuing journey of aligning our technical expertise with that of our customers and designing products that helps to increase their success rate in served and targeted markets," commented Nick Grant, President and CEO of inTEST. "The Ambrell motto is 'Experience the Excellence,' which they accomplish by manufacturing world class products for their customers, providing the best available induction heating application knowledge and ensuring that their systems operate trouble free in the field."

About inTEST CorporationinTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of our plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management's current expectations. Our forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "plans," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," or "anticipates" or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this press release as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; indications of a change in the market cycles in the Semi Market or other markets we serve; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally; changes in the demand for semiconductors; the success of our strategy to diversify our business by entering markets outside the Semi Market; our ability to successfully consolidate our EMS operations without any impact on customer shipments, quality or the level of our warranty claims and to realize the benefits of the consolidation; the possibility of future acquisitions or dispositions and the successful integration of any acquired operations; our ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by our customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

