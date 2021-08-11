InterVision Expands Into Mid-Atlantic Region With Acquisition Of SyCom Technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading IT strategic service provider, today announced the acquisition of SyCom Technologies, a solution provider with strong presence in the mid-Atlantic region. This transaction is another milestone in InterVision's stated goal to expand territory, grow its technical depth, add technology offerings, and deliver more value to clients.

"SyCom is an accomplished solution provider with top notch employees, a diverse customer base, strong vendor relationships, deep technical depth, and exceptional customer satisfaction," said Aaron Stone, President and CEO of InterVision. "SyCom's expertise in areas like cybersecurity, Azure and Office 365 technologies enhances our current capabilities and depth. Coming together as one organization positions InterVision to better address the changing needs of our clients across the country in today's cloud-first and security-conscious IT marketplace."

"InterVision has an enviable portfolio of cloud services, IT managed services, DevOps expertise, Big Data solutions, and resiliency solutions," said Tom Cricchi, President and CEO of SyCom Technologies. "Our clients are increasingly looking for help navigating their hybrid-cloud journey. Joining with InterVision will make us more competitive and give us access to a pool of talent and solution offerings to improve client business outcomes."

InterVision was founded in 1993 and has a national presence with 14 offices and 450+ employees, servicing more than 1,500 clients from coast to coast. The company's principal shareholders include MidOcean Partners, Huron Capital and members of management. Over the last five years, InterVision has acquired a number of leading firms to expand its territory, product offerings and drive value to its customers.

About InterVision SystemsInterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As a strategic service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premises solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices and datacenters in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com .

About SyCom TechnologiesFounded in 1996, SyCom designs, implements, manages and secures IT environments. With offices in Virginia and DC Metro Area in the cities of Richmond, Roanoke, Virginia Beach and Vienna, their focus is primarily the mid-Atlantic with national delivery capability. The company has a staff of top certified engineers in their field, maintaining deep industry knowledge across a wide range of verticals and possessing strong multi-vendor relationships that enable tailored solutions. Clients include Fortune 1000 organizations, universities, hospitals, financial services, and local, state and federal governments.

