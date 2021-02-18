Interval International Welcomes Chic Condo Hotel - Beachwalk Elite Hotels And Resorts In Hallandale Beach, Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services announces the addition of the luxurious Beachwalk Elite Hotels and Resorts property in Hallandale Beach in South Florida to Interval's global...

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services announces the addition of the luxurious Beachwalk Elite Hotels and Resorts property in Hallandale Beach in South Florida to Interval's global exchange network.

We look forward to working with the Interval team as we continue to grow our brands and expand our mutual business.

The European-style resort was developed for more than $150 million in 2015. Adjacent to Hallandale's Intracoastal Waterway, the 33-story, full-service resort includes more than 275 spacious 2- and 3-bedroom condo units with lock-out capability.

"As the hotel operator, we are continuously looking for ways to enhance the benefits available to owners participating in our professionally managed rental program," said Joseph W. DeMatteo Sr., President of JDM Capital Hospitality Management Corp., which manages Beachwalk Elite Management, LLC. "This affiliation allows us to strengthen our product offering by providing owners with access to Interval's resort network, including properties in many of the world's most desirable travel destinations. We look forward to working closely with the Interval team as we continue to grow our brands and expand our mutual business."

"Interval has a strong track record working with condo-hotels and other professionally managed whole ownership properties," says Neil Kolton, Interval's business development director, Caribbean and Southeast U.S. "Affiliating with Interval provides resort operators with an opportunity to enhance the ownership experience with vacation exchange opportunities and year-round lifestyle and leisure benefits. We are honored to be selected as the exclusive provider of these services to Beachwalk Elite's discriminating clientele."

Spacious two- and three-bedroom units, ranging from 1100 to 2000 sq. ft., include floor-to ceiling windows and a large private balcony; separate dining and living areas; a fully equipped kitchen with high-end appliances (including washer/dryer); a master bath with a shower and soaking tub; smart 42-in. LED TVs and high-speed wireless Internet.

Onsite, guests will find a full-service restaurant with pool-side service, a 1,000 sq. ft. fully equipped fitness center, an Infinity-edge waterfront pool with poolside bar and a private beach club with concierge service, beach chairs, towels and umbrellas. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the resort's signature bistro offers a wide range of Italian favorites and a vintage wine selection.

A short distance from the property is charming Hollywood Beach, which in 2020 was recognized by the Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Award as one of the top 25 best beaches in the U.S. In addition to its sandy beaches, its popular Broadwalk stretches nearly 2.5 miles and offers numerous spots for entertainment and dining. Guests can also enjoy a variety of other nearby attractions, including Gulfstream Park, a year-round destination for racing, gaming, dining, and shopping; and Aventura Mall, one of the largest malls in Florida with high-end merchandise, dining and art. Complimentary transportation is provided to specific destinations in the surrounding areas.

Owners participating in the rental program will be enrolled as Club Interval Gold® members, entitling them, at their election, to convert occupancy periods at their accommodations into Club Interval Gold points for use in securing flexible exchange opportunities and access to the program's upgraded benefits and services. These include ShortStay Exchange®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives the opportunity to earn bonus points for one free weekend rental day; dining and leisure discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP Concierge SM, for personal assistance, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 1.8 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

About JDM Capital Hospitality Management Group For almost three decades, JDM Capital Hospitality Management Group, the manager of Beachwalk Elite Management, LLC, has been an industry expert in the field of hospitality and real estate investment. The company offers a broad range of services, including boutique hospitality management, hotel acquisition and development, hotel rebranding, hotel asset management, and hotel food and beverage. JDM Capital Hospitality Management Group's unique experience and unparalleled passion for hospitality, allow it to create guest experiences that drive demand and differentiate it from its competitors. For more information, visit www.hospitalitymanagementgroup.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interval-international-welcomes-chic-condo-hotel--beachwalk-elite-hotels-and-resorts-in-hallandale-beach-florida-301231357.html

SOURCE Interval International