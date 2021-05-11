Interval International Expands Global Resort Network With The Addition Of Infinity At The Sea In Northeast Brazil

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the affiliation of Infinity at the Sea resort located in João Pessoa, Paraiba, Brazil. The mixed-use property is steps from the white-sand beaches along Cape Branco, on the northeast coast, an area well known for its yearlong warm weather and natural attractions.

"After being involved in the hospitality industry in Brazil for more than a decade, we made the decision to enter the shared ownership sector," said Angela Maria Matias da Silva, CEO of Infinity at the Sea Serviços Imobiliários Ltda., developer of the resort. "The support received from Interval's experienced team has been invaluable, and the company's innovative sales tools are proving to be integral to our sales process. Interval also offers valuable benefits and services that our owners really appreciate."

The resort features units with contemporary interiors, fully equipped kitchens, ceramic-tiled bathrooms with modern fixtures, and LED TVs. On-site amenities include a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fully equipped exercise room, a game room, barbecue area, and private pier. Owners and guests also enjoy a 24-hour front desk, room service, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.

"Shared ownership offers developers an attractive option to diversify their product offerings and generate additional income streams. Infinity at the Sea was designed as a condo hotel and converted to a deeded fractional product to help leverage existing amenities and generate a more stable year-round occupancy," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "We are pleased to welcome this family-friendly beachside property to our global resort network."

João Pessoa is the largest city in Paraiba and one of the oldest cities in the country. Guests can visit a wide array of attractions including the historic old town with its 16th century architecture buildings; the San Francisco Cultural Center, which is considered one of the most important Baroque monuments in Latin America; the Science station, a cultural arts center designed by famed architect Oscar Niemeyer; and the Cape Branco lighthouse, a modern triangular tower located on the easternmost point of the Americas. João Pessoa also counts numerous parks, a botanical garden, and a rainforest reserve, within its city limits.

In Cape Branco beach, visitors can go bike riding along a two-lane path, or jog, rollerblade, and skateboard along a wide palm-tree-lined walkway. Other well-known beaches located just a short drive from the resort include Tambaú and Manaíra. Many popular activities and water sports are available in each location, including volleyball, soccer, yoga, fitness classes, surfing, stand-up paddling, and scuba diving.

New purchasers at Infinity at the Sea will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold ® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options ®, the ability to exchange a week of occupancy at their resort accommodation for credit towards a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange ®; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards ® membership; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; additional special offers at restaurants and retail locations worldwide; and VIP Concierge SM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

