Interval International Affiliates Celebrity Travelers Club At Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Costa Rica

MIAMI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announced the affiliation of Celebrity Travelers Club at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica. Situated on the Papagayo Peninsula in the Guanacaste Region, the all-inclusive, five-star resort boasts unique themed experiences in one of the most extraordinary coastal settings in the world.

"With its unique branded offerings and extensive amenities, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort provides an incredible vacation experience for all ages," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "They've truly taken the all-inclusive concept to the next level, and we're thrilled to have this landmark property as part of our growing global network."

"Our relationship with Interval is an extension of our brand promise to provide guests with world-class vacations," said Rinaldo Fernández, president of Celebrity Travelers Club at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort. "We are excited to welcome Interval members to this natural paradise, and to present our members with access to Interval's high-quality benefits and travel offerings."

A 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice award winner, the luxurious property features 294 luxury suites, seven restaurants, six bars, a state-of-the-art fitness center, PH Spa and Beauty Bar, two swimming pools and a splash zone. Guests are invited to "vacation like a star" with authentic Hollywood memorabilia, movie character appearances and weekly Oscar nights. An array of signature brand offerings, such as Your Soundtrack TM where guests can choose a music theme to create the soundtrack of their vacation and Plugged In TM, which offers unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, allows guests to curate their vacation experience. A Stars Kids Club brings imagination to life with fun and educational experiences such as Planet Hollywood TV, Walk of Fame Scavenger Hunt, Starlets Hall of Fame Party and more.

For adventures offsite, guests can discover the famed Papagayo Peninsula via a wide range of excursions, including zip lining, sailing, and snorkeling. The stunning tropical enclave, which is accessible exclusively to guests staying on the peninsula, spans 15 miles and includes more than 30 beaches, an 18-hole golf course, national parks, and diverse wildlife refuges.

Members of Celebrity Travelers Club will have access to accommodations at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and will benefit from preferential rates at selected third-party resorts and hotels. Those purchasing at Movie Star and Director tiers will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and become Interval Gold ® members, entitling them to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options ®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward the purchase of a cruise, hotel, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange ®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards ® membership, which gives the opportunity to earn bonus points for one free weekend rental day; and VIP Concierge℠, for personal assistance, 24/7. Producer and Legend tier members will join at the prestigious Interval Platinum ® level. In addition to the Interval Gold advantages, they will receive an array of valuable leisure and lifestyle benefits and services, such as additional Getaway discounts, priority Getaway viewing, Platinum Escapes, up to five free Guest Certificates per membership year, and more.

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa RicaLocated in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness, and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites, eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

