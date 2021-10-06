Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021.

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Report today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (877) 924-1745. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 5292944. The call will be available live on the company's website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 566-0462 followed by the passcode 8391. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3609 followed by the passcode 8391. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company's website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Report ( www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham (Press) (212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne (Analysts, Investors) (212) 704-1439