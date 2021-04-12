Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of April 28, 2021.

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Report today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of April 28, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 889-1955. Outside the United States, please call (517) 308-9345. The participant passcode is 1473881. The call will be available live on the company's website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 285-0609 followed by the passcode 8274. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3393 followed by the passcode 8274. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company's website.

About InterpublicInterpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

Contact InformationTom Cunningham (Press) (212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne (Analysts, Investors) (212) 704-1439