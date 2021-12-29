Interpublic Group To Present At Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference (formerly TMT West) on Wednesday, January 5 th, 2022, at 3:00 pm Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website ( http://investors.interpublic.com ) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About InterpublicInterpublic (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Report ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

Contact InformationTom Cunningham (Press) (212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne (Analysts, Investors) (212) 704-1439