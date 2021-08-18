Interplex Announces Support For The Task Force On Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Interplex joins more than 2,000 organizations around the world in publicly supporting the TCFD recommendations

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a leading provider of customized interconnect, high-precision and mechanical products solutions, has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), joining more than 2,000 organizations in demonstrating a commitment to building a more resilient financial system and safeguarding against climate risk through better disclosures.

The TCFD, chaired by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, provides market participants with recommendations to address the financial impact of climate change on their business. By increasing transparency on financially material climate-related risks and opportunities, the recommendations promote more informed financial decision-making by investors, lenders and others.

Supporters of the TCFD span the public and private sectors and include national governments, central banks, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, financial organizations and private sector businesses from a variety of industries.

"We recognize that climate change is a critical sustainability issue. We are fully committed to continue innovating and optimizing our operations to achieve better efficiency and minimize our environmental impact. With the adoption of the TCFD framework, we strive to disclose climate-related financial risks, opportunities and strategies of our business and corporate governance ," according to Interplex's CEO.

Widespread implementation of the TCFD recommendations will provide investors, lenders and insurance underwriters with consistent and relevant information to understand the economic risks and opportunities resulting from climate change. Increased disclosures in line with the recommendations across sectors and geographies will help global markets make more efficient capital allocation decisions and adjust appropriately to the disruptive effects of global climate change.

Implementing the TCFD recommendations provides companies with:

Easier or better access to capital by increasing investors' and lenders' confidence that climate-related risks are appropriately assessed and managed,

Better ability to meet existing disclosure requirements by reporting material information in financial filings,

Increased awareness and understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities, resulting in better risk management and more informed strategic planning, and

The ability to proactively address investors' demand for climate-related information in a framework that investors are increasingly asking for.

For more information regarding Interplex's TCFD initiatives, please contact us at ESG@interplex.com.

Press Contacts:

I nterplex Evelyn Wee evelyn.wee@interplex.com

Bloomberg LPLiidia Liuksila lliuksila@bloomberg.net

Brunswick GroupCatherine Hicks cahicks@brunswickgroup.com

About Interplex

Interplex is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of customized interconnect, high-precision and mechanical solution providers focused on key megatrends around Decarbonization of Transportation, Future Mobility, Increased Longevity and Digitalization. Interplex has established a leading position in key fast-growing markets: Electronification of Cars, Autonomous Driving, Medical & Life Sciences and Cloud. Our unique product offering, speed and agility is unmatched in the industry thanks to a unique combination of electromechanical (interconnect) and mechanical (high-precision) design skills.

Technology and innovation define us; customization sets us apart. With over 100 years of expertise, key OEMs and Tier 1s trust us to design, develop and manufacture best-fit solutions to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Our global footprint spans 33 locations across 13 countries and 12 R&D centers enabling us to work closely with customers to truly provide Any solution, Anywhere™.

Be a part of the next revolution; visit us at www.interplex.com.

About the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

On December 4, 2015, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) established the industry-led Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) with Michael R. Bloomberg as Chair. The Task Force currently has four Vice-Chairs and 31 members in total. The TCFD was asked to develop voluntary, consistent climate-related financial disclosures for use by companies in providing information to lenders, insurers, investors and other stakeholders, which were published in the TCFD Recommendations Report on June 29, 2017. More information about the TCFD can be found at www.fsb-tcfd.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interplex-announces-support-for-the-task-force-on-climate-related-financial-disclosures-301356423.html

SOURCE Interplex