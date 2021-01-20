Interpace Biosciences To Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, January 21, 2021

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) - Get Report announced today that it will hold its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call and webcast after the close of market on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Purpose: To update the market on Interpace's third quarter 2020 financial results Date and Time: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in Number (Domestic): +1 (877) 407 - 9716 Dial-in Number (International): +1 (201) 493 - 6779 Conference ID: 13714992 Webcast Access: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143006

All listeners should confirm they are dialing in for the Interpace Biosciences conference call with the operator who will promptly place them into the call. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( www.interpace.com ) approximately two hours following completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN ® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT ® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR ® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX ® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN ® for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN ® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.

Pharma services, through Interpace Pharma Solutions, provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Pharma services also advance personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences' website at www.interpace.com .

Forward-looking Statements

These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

