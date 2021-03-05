Internationally Acclaimed, Expressionist Painter & Cardano Mega Supporter, Louie Rochon, Announces ADA Payment

Rochon Fine Art today announced that Louie Rochon having been a steadfast enthusiast and ardent supporter of Charles Hoskinson's vision of a more free, balanced and equitable financial world thru Cardano, will now be accepting ADA as a form of payment

CLINTON, Wash., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I paint for the sheer love of painting. It's that simple, It brings me great joy and happiness not only in the creation but especially in sharing my work with others. Of course I need to make a living but if I were to approach my paintings with that in mind, I might as well as quit as my work would be garbage! It would be empty, meaningless and void of any soul or purpose.

This is why I am so firmly dedicated to Charles and the Cardano project. Never has he approached this work from the intention of the almighty $. His only concern, ever, was how to create a level playing field, for all people, especially underdeveloped countries, something Cardano is superbly suited for! How to help 'people!' I love this about him. He is the real deal. SO rare these days! Cardano is deeply researched. It's time has come and … I'm all in!"

Rochon's work has been honored for the past four years in prestigious International Art competitions. See image of recent winner, 'Ovation;' 'International Artists' Magazine and 'American Art Collector' Magazine, 1/21.

"I'm getting older now but as long as I can drag myself down to the studio, roll around in some paint (I get really dirty) and can get positive, hopeful paintings out into the world, well, that makes me pretty happy. There's more than enough negativity out there. This is my small contribution; BIG, Bright and BOLD Color!"

