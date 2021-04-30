International Oilman Todd Kozel Triumphs In $38 Million Divorce Case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Supreme Court this month refused to hear an appeal from the ex-wife of international oil executive Todd Kozel, ending a divorce case in which Ashley Kozel had sought an additional $38 million after receiving more than $100 million in her original divorce settlement.

The Supreme Court decision came 16 months after a December 2019 appellate court ruling that overturned ex-wife Ashley's $38 million judgment against Todd.

Ashley and her attorney, Jeffrey Fisher of West Palm Beach, appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, which refused jurisdiction and ordered Ashley to pay Todd's attorney fees.

"This is a fitting end to this costly and unnecessary litigation,'' said John Crabtree, appellate lawyer for Todd Kozel.

The case began not long after the Kozels divorced in 2010. Ashley received in excess of $100 million in stock in the divorce, but she went back to court seeking more money as "damages" because certain shares weren't transferred on the original due date. Todd had, instead, transferred the stock shortly after the due date and paid Ashley an agreed additional sum for the late delivery— exactly as provided in the divorce agreement.

In 2016, a Sarasota judge sided with Ashley and imposed a $38 million post-divorce judgment against Todd. While Todd was appealing that judgment, Ashley and her attorney used the ruling to pursue Todd and his new family—going so far as to challenge payments Todd made to a fertility clinic where he and his current wife, Inga, were attempting to conceive a child.

" Ashley Kozel could not tolerate that her ex-husband married a younger woman,'' said attorney Jeffrey Crockett, who represented Todd Kozel in related matters. "Filled with jealousy, she tried to destroy them both. Sadly, the only winner so far in this saga is Ashley's attorney, who, no doubt, has reaped millions of dollars in legal fees by exploiting his client's insecurities.''

In 2018, federal prosecutors in New York indicted Todd Kozel, claiming he had hid assets to avoid paying the (now-vacated) judgment in Ashley's favor. Those charges have been withdrawn.

"Todd is grateful to have this chapter behind him,'' Crabtree said. "Now, he and his team will pursue his rightful claim to legal fees in this litigation.''

