International Nuclear Power Project Development Attorney George Borovas Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Borovas, a leading international nuclear power projects attorney who advises governments, sponsors and lenders on the development of civilian nuclear power programs and the financing and construction of nuclear power plants, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner.

Borovas, who will be the Chair of the firm's Nuclear Energy practice and the Managing Partner of the Tokyo office, brings to the firm two decades of experience advising on nuclear projects and transactions in the U.K., the U.S., Russia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and South Africa. Borovas joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling LLP.

"George played a central role in the development and financing of some of the largest nuclear power projects and programs in the world," said Jeffrey Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure team. "His significant experience and reputation as one of the top nuclear energy project lawyers are a welcome addition to the firm."

Borovas is a board member of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and has been recognized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC), as well as by the U.S. government as an appointee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce's Civilian Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). Borovas is also recognized as a Leading Lawyer in Projects & Energy: International in Japan by Chambers Asia-Pacific (2017-2020).

Borovas earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

