International Nonprofit Global G.L.O.W. Completes New Curriculum "Empathy Across Cultures: Tools For Global Solidarity"

NEW YORK, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global G.L.O.W. , an international nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping girls with the skills and resources they need to strengthen themselves and their communities, completed their month-long February program, Empathy Across Cultures: Tools for Global Solidarity. The programming allowed girls across the world to discuss how racism and imperialism have impacted their communities, focusing on their unique experiences while acknowledging the shared impact of white supremacy.

"By exploring the legacy of our histories, we can see how the past informs the present," said Binta Freeman.

Throughout February, over 3,800 girls in Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda, Afghanistan, Peru, Nepal, Haiti, Brazil, USA, India, Jordan, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and Vietnam participated in this educational programming while being supported by on-the-ground mentors. Mentors employed the curriculum to lead discussions around the impact of colonization and ethnic and cultural discrimination specific to their local community while centering girls' resilience throughout history.

"By exploring the legacy of our histories, we can see how the past informs the present - and how similar we each are, though we each have unique cultures and traditions," said Program Manager Binta Freeman. "Based on regional impacts of colonization, each participant engaged with the curriculum differently, but the core exploration of white supremacy's impact was consistent throughout all club locations."

While all club members moved through the same curriculum, learning about how social structures impact their lives and communities looked different in every region. For example, U.S. club sessions began by allowing club members to discuss the impact of white supremacy on communities of color. In contrast, club members outside the U.S. discussed how racism and imperialism have impacted their communities. During the final week of February, the club members engaged in activities based on the regional connections discovered during programming.

"Global G.L.O.W. is proud to have put forward this innovative and informative curriculum," stated Global G.L.O.W. Founder and Executive Chair Kylie Schuyler. "This programming has created space for girls across the world to see their shared histories, finding community in both similarities and differences."

Programming concluded with a reflection on racism's impact and a conversation around the importance of empathy and understanding the experiences of others to better inform one's own.

"Regardless of how history has made us culturally and economically different, we should come together today in the promise of a better future, free from discrimination and inequality," said program participant Clementine (12-years-old, Ready for Reading, Rwanda)."When you meet someone, treat them the way you would treat yourself. Look at others the way you look at yourself in the mirror."

To access this curriculum and share it with your community, please visit https://globalgirlsglow.org/activity-packets/.

About Global G.L.O.W.:Global G.L.O.W. (Global Girls Leading Our World) is a 501(c)(3) organization working to advance gender equity and build a better tomorrow by accelerating girls' greatness today. Founded in 2012 and operating in 23 countries including the United States, Global G.L.O.W. creates and operates innovative programs to mentor girls to advocate for themselves and make their communities stronger. Around the world, Global G.L.O.W.'s programs are designed to equip girls with the skills and resources they need to thrive, knowing that when girls are strong, healthy, and educated, they change their communities and transform societies. Through its innovative girl-led model, Global G.L.O.W. works collaboratively with girls and communities to develop unique out-of-school programs addressing the most critical barriers affecting girls globally across the impact areas of self-advocacy, well-being, educational engagement, economic opportunity, and community impact. Working alongside grassroots organizations, key global stakeholders, NGOs, and educational institutions, Global G.L.O.W. activates girl-driven change through its programming and partnerships. In 2020, Global G.L.O.W. was awarded the UN ECOSOC special consultative status for its work supporting girls globally. For more information, visit www.globalgirlsglow.org or follow Global G.L.O.W. on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

