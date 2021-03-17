International Mines Ministers Summit Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade - Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the 6th Annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

On March 15, 2021, PDAC, the World Economic Forum and The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development co-hosted the sixth annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS). The Summit brought together ministers responsible for mining from around the world.

The event provided an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry. This year's Summit focused on the theme Preparing for the Future: Building Resilience in the Mineral Industry. Discussions focused on the importance of ensuring that the sector returns stronger than before, is aligned with sustainable development priorities, and is ready for the next crisis. The Summit was held after the PDAC 2021 Convention through a virtual platform.

