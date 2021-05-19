International Master Class Strategic Intelligence Seminar (Utrecht, Netherlands - June 8-9, 2021)

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two days International Master Class Strategic Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two days International Master Class Strategic Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Two days International Master Class Strategic Intelligence runs twice per year for the European market.

With the Six Building Blocks, all aspects are covered to become successful in strategic management and strategic intelligence.

The Master Class is applicable for professionals, managers, and leaders in international business from all various company functions: sales, marketing, strategy, innovation, business development, research & development, technology, purchasing, human resources, and beyond. Every business individual who can't just rely anymore on just data, information, and knowledge, however, wants to make the difference by using strategic intelligence in their day-to-day business practices.

The Master Class has been rated 4.8 out of 5.0 and is recognized in Europe as the leading training course in strategy and strategic competitive intelligence.

Everybody who attends the Two days International Master Class gets the Certificate of Attendance, which is also Certified by SCIP, Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals, USA.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysqufr

