International Luxury Hotel Association Magazine On Return-to-Work Phase

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) published Luxury Hoteliers magazine featuring in depth SPOTLIGHT ON interviews with leaders in the luxury hospitality space and quick actions you can make to ensure a successful operational reset.

Vaibhav Garg, Area Talent & Culture Manager, Accor, writes about the Basics to Ensure a Smooth Start, the role of human resources during the return-to-work phase of the pandemic. He gives an actionable strategy of how you can lead teams that are emotionally fragile while engaging them "with a focus on health, safety, and regulatory & statutory compliance." He gives recommendations for return to work here

David Goldstone , Chief Customer Advocate and Senior Vice President, World Cinema talks about how important relationships have been to come out on the other side of the pandemic "hand-in-hand, and literally bigger, better and stronger than ever.

"WCI has always had a strong focus on our hotel partners to ensure that we deliver every time, with no exceptions," said David Goldstone. "Our hotel partners remain at the forefront of every decision we make and we are constantly striving to identify new solutions and processes that will deliver the greatest impact for hotels and their guests. We've kept this same mindset over the past year and I believe it's positioned us to enhance our reputation as a trusted partner to hotel owners and properties."

