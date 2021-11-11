International Land Alliance To Present At The Q4 Investor Summit

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. ( OTCQB:ILAL ), ("ILA" or the "Company"), an international land investment and development firm, today announced that management will present at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference taking place virtually November 16-17.

ILA management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q 4 Investor SummitDate: Wednesday, November 17 th, 2021Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time (11:45 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PXF0sLbdT4yquQBBeyjI4w

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 300 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

