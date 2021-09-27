International Institute For Marine Insurance Studies Returning To In-Person Seminars

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute for Marine Insurance Studies (IIMIS) today announced it is returning to live seminars. On October 21-22, the Certified Marine Insurance Professional (CMIP) seminar on Insuring Waterfront Businesses will be held at the Courtyard Boston Downtown Hotel.

CMIP provides the most current practical training and designation in Marine and Longshore Insurance for marine professionals. The training will feature keynote speakers from AXA XL and LIG Marine Managers and include such topics as:

Third-Party Liabilities for Marine Entities

Major Exclusions and Limitations from Non-Marine CGL forms

Ship Repairers Legal Liability

Terminal Operators Legal Liability

Stevedores Legal Liability

Wharfingers Legal Liability

Tankerman's Legal Liability

Marine Excess/Umbrella

Marine Contractor's Equipment

"The CMIP certification sets you apart as having an informed, professional level of knowledge and expertise in commercial marine and longshore insurance," said IIMIS Education Director Karen Tischler, CMIP. Official certification provides the added edge needed in today's marine marketplace. Each seminar will provide 16 CE credits."

Tischler continued, "To earn your designation as a Certified Marine Insurance Professional, participants must attend each of the four CMIP seminars, which include Insuring Vessel Owners & Operators, Insuring Waterfront Business, Insuring Marine Employees, and Recreational Marine Insurance. We are very excited to get back out there and start teaching live seminars again! We cannot wait to see all of you in Boston."

This designation & continuing education training is designed for agents, brokers, CSRs, insurance company personnel and professionals who want to expand their knowledge of marine insurance.

Attending CMIP seminars now qualifies participants to satisfy or update requirements for dues-paid CICs, CRMs, CPRMs and CISRs.

The IIMIS requests that participants provide proof of vaccination before the event by emailing a copy of their vaccine card.

For more information about the CMIP 2021 Seminar, visit iimis.org/Home/About and iimis.org/Schedule/CMIPBoston.

Contact: Denise LoBue denise.lobue@ligmarine.com

