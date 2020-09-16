International ICT Market Report 2020/21 With Coverage Of Fast-Growing IaaS Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International ICT Market Report 2020/21" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International ICT Market Report 2020/21" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the dynamics and trends in European and worldwide ICT markets.

Detailed market data and forecasts (2017-2021)

Worst-case / best-case scenarios for Belgium / Luxembourg , France , Germany , Greece , Italy , Spain , Switzerland , UK and worldwide (2020-2022) in addition to the baseline forecasts

/ , , , , , , , UK and worldwide (2020-2022) in addition to the baseline forecasts Detailed analysis and description of the ICT markets in times of the Corona pandemic

Latest data and forecasts on trend topics such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data for France , Germany , Italy , Spain , and the UK

The current edition includes, for a number of countries, best-case/worst-case scenarios for the development of ICT markets. Given the strong interest of clients in key technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D-Printing, Big Data & Analytics and Cloud Computing, the report includes spending forecasts for those technologies for the biggest European economies. The report aligns the market segmentation and definitions with IDC taxonomy. The most visible change is the inclusion of IaaS as an increasingly important and fast-growing segment of the IT market. Moreover, the analyst reduced the granularity of the market segmentation in the area of telecom and network equipment.

Included countries: Western European countries: Austria, Belgium/ Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece (including Cyprus), Ireland, Italy (including Malta), Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Central and Eastern European countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia Other countries: Brazil, China, India, Japan, Turkey, USA EU27: Sum of EU member states World:Cumulated data of world

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

A The European ICT Market

1 Western Europe

2 Central and Eastern Europe

3 Summary Table: European Union

B The ICT Market in Non-European Countries

C The Global ICT Market

D Summary Data Tables by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ar1tcg

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-ict-market-report-202021-with-coverage-of-fast-growing-iaas-sector-301131637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets