International Fellowship Of Christians And Jews Wins "Organization Of The Year," Award Lauds IFCJ's Leadership, Excellence In The Nonprofit Community

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews ( The Fellowship) was recently selected as "Organization of the Year" by the ANA Nonprofit Federation, one of the most prominent associations in the U.S. for fundraising professionals.

The Fellowship was recognized because of its achievement in fundraising, along with consistent, successful financial performance, its leadership and reputation for excellence in the nonprofit community, and its high ethical standards for management and public disclosure.

"I want to congratulate all the Fellowship staff for their passion, commitment and dedication to our programs and mission," said Robin Van Etten, The Fellowship's COO. "It's especially rewarding to receive this honor after all we went through during the past two years - the passing of our beloved founder, Rabbi Eckstein, and the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic. We emerged stronger than ever. I am so proud and humbled to work with everyone here."

Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship's President and CEO, added, "It is truly extraordinary how far we have come in just the last few years. Thanks to our amazing team, our wonderful and committed donors, and God's grace, today we're able to help more people in need than ever before. I'm grateful to each and every member of our staff, because all played a part in helping us earn this honor."

