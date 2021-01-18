International Coaching Federation Rebrands

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) announced a visual rebrand highlighting its focus on the future of coaching. As the largest and most influential organization in the coaching industry, ICF continues to build upon last year's transformation into six unique family organizations to fully represent all aspects of the coaching profession. At a time when ICF's latest research identified a 33% global growth in coaching, the refashioning of ICF's brand positions the organization for continued expansion following its 25 th anniversary.

"Our new identity is more than a cosmetic change; it is an extension of our vision and mission to showcase coaching as an integral part of a thriving society," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "This visual enhancement also reflects the philosophy of One ICF fully committed to serve as the leading voice for the global coaching community in support of all our stakeholders—from coaches to training providers to consumers," Mook said.

ICF's new logo is an evolution of the organization's previous design, with a visual aesthetic that is open and inviting. The updated brand also reflects ICF's core values of integrity, excellence, collaboration and respect. "We wanted our new mark to illustrate our willingness to be innovative and daring while affording our members a tool to feature their adoption of the highest standards of ethics and excellence in the coaching profession," Mook stated.

A distinctive stylization highlights the unique and specialized purpose of each family organization within the ICF ecosystem:

ICF Professional Coaches is the membership organization for trained, professional coach practitioners.

ICF Credentials and Standards is the body that oversees and manages credentialing of individual coach practitioners.

ICF Coach Training is the body that oversees and manages accreditation and approval of coach-training providers.

ICF Foundation is the nonprofit / philanthropic piece of the ICF ecosystem.

ICF Coaching in Organizations is a new entity specifically for businesses and organizations that use coaching.

ICF Thought Leadership Institute is the organization whose goal is to create and influence the future of coaching. It facilitates interaction between innovators, researchers, technologists, venture capitalists, press and influencers to build and maintain the most comprehensive and highest-quality body of knowledge on the art and practice of coaching.

More information about ICF's brand style guide is available at: coachingfederation.org/

About ICF:

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 40,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching. Visit coachingfederation.org for more information.

