International Coaching Federation Announces 2021 Award Winners

Winners of the 2021 ICF Prism, Circle of Distinction and Young Leader awards reflect the best of the global coaching industry

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) today announced the winners of its annual International Prism Award, Circle of Distinction, and Young Leaders Award. The winners of this year's awards come from regions all over the world, and reflect the gold standard in the coaching profession.

"The honorees recognized with these awards have not only proven their commitment to advancing the coaching industry at the highest levels, but also are a living embodiment of the ICF core values on a daily basis," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "Following the turbulent times that the world faced over the past two years, the importance of the work of these honorees has made an even greater impact, as they work to help organizations and individuals navigate trying times."

The ICF International Prism Award for organizations was first introduced in 2005 to celebrate organizations that have built strong coaching cultures. The winners of this award fulfill rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture, and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts. To win, organizations must be nominated by an ICF-credentialed coach.

This year's Prism Award winning organizations are:

TD Bank Group Services - North American Contact Centre:TD Bank Group has offered coaching to all its employees since 2019 and effectively developed a company-wide coaching program which has resulted in improved employee engagement, well-being, and goal attainment. TD Bank Group testimonials from its coaching recipients demonstrate the outstanding impact of its program, both individually and across the organization.

Tata Consultancy Services -Tata Consultancy Services utilized coaching in a highly effective way, by providing it to all employees throughout the pandemic, across its global presence. This initiative also resulted in over 6,000 employees receiving training in coaching skills. Tata's coaching led to increased levels of workplace engagement and well-being, including decreased stress, increased resilience and goal achievement.

In addition to the Prism Award winners, this year ICF recognized a Special Response to COVID Pandemic Honorable Mention to F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s Pharma International Rare Conditions Team and Roche Italia Teamfor their notable response during the global pandemic, using coaching skills to develop a selfless vision in response to the national health crisis that saved lives and fostered a partnership with the Italian community. Their efforts gained widespread acknowledgement from stakeholders including government representatives, patient associations, patients and media.

The ICF Circle of Distinctioncelebrates the best of the coaching profession and the organization. ICF Circle of Distinction members are experienced coach practitioners who have made their mark on ICF and the coaching profession. Circle of Distinction members are chosen for their impact on and contributions to ICF, the coaching profession, and social change; thought leadership; as well as their mission, vision, and core values.

This year, two new members are welcomed to the ICF Circle of Distinction:

Svetlana Chumakova , MCC, Russia :Svetlana was the first credentialed coach in Russia and founded the first native Russian coaching school in 1997. In addition, Svetlana organized the first coaching conferences in Moscow and St. Petersburg , and has developed an independent Coaching Leaders Award in Russia .

Marilyn O'Hearne , MCC, USA :Marilyn has published a book about coaching, Breaking Free from Bias, as well as contributed coaching-focused content to another book and media outlets in North America and Latin America . She also served as a coaching ambassador while traveling through Latin America , and has demonstrated a longstanding overall commitment to bettering the industry from within.

The ICF Young Leader Awardcelebrates coach practitioners aged 40 and under who are poised to lead ICF and the coaching profession into the future. Honorees embody the core values of ICF and represent a diverse community of emerging thought leaders.

The new ICF Young Leader Award winners are:

Johana Alvarado , PCC, Costa Rica :Johana has led coaching efforts throughout all of Central America and has participated in press interviews to share updated information about the scope of the discipline of coaching, to enhance the industry's credibility. She has conducted over 5,000 hours of direct coaching over the past 12 years, impacting individuals, groups and teams alike.

Ester Landa , MCC, Russia / USA :Ester has worked in several countries and has proven to be a role model for young coaches across the world. Her time has been dedicated to several pro bono coaching activities, aimed to enhance public good. Additionally, Ester has presented coaching, mentoring and supervision demo-sessions at many conferences in an effort to promote high professional standards and introduce colleagues to new methodologies, coaching trends and niches.

Tomas Pesek , ACC, Slovakia : Tomas runs a dedicated long-term training program to upskill youth workers in the coaching discipline to better support young people. Additionally, he has partnered with innovative teachers and mentors across Slovakia to help equip them with coaching skills and methods, while concurrently exploring the potential of integrating these principles in formal education. He also contributes to several other efforts for organizations including the European Union, Erasmus+, and more.

Lenka Zelingrova, PCC, Czech Republic : Lenka is a founding member of the ICF Czech Chapter and has been representing the ICF core values for 15 years. She has developed a specialized coaching program for the blind and is the founder and CEO of Koucink Centrum in Prague , where she provides coaching for corporate clients, and founded the Approved Coach Specific Training Hours (ACSTH) Coaching Training School.

These Young Leader Award honorees are shining examples of the possibilities of coaching, and have demonstrated perseverance in their accomplishments within, and contributions to, the coaching industry.

The winners of these awards join an elite community that embodies the highest standard of what the professional coaching industry aspires to be. Previous awardees extended their sincerest congratulations as they welcomed the newest members of their esteemed cohort.

ICF will recognize the Prism, Circle of Distinction and Young Leader award winners during a ceremony at ICF Converge 2021, a global coaching conference taking place October 26-28, 2021.

For more information about the ICF awards, visit https://coachingfederation.org/awards.

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 41,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. Visit www.coachingfederation.org for more information.

CONTACT: Renata Lerch, Vice President of Marketing, International Coaching Federation (ICF) 859-514-3001 319243@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-coaching-federation-announces-2021-award-winners-301380686.html

SOURCE International Coaching Federation (ICF)