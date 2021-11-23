International Chess Federation FIDE Releases Unique Chess NFT Collection On The Everscale Network

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDE , the International Chess Federation, has announced a one-of-a-kind non-fungible token (NFT) offering on the Everscale network (formerly Free TON), a community-driven blockchain cultivating an open and free internet. The Unique Chess NFT Collection is now available on the recently launched NFT marketplace, ChessNFT.com .

Marco Verdoia , Marketing Director at FIDE commented, " The application of blockchain to the classic game of chess has the utmost potential to lift the entry barrier and expand affinity for the sport globally. Through NFTs, we will not only be able to digitalize the work of some of the all-time greats, but eternalize them through exclusive ownership and collectible value. I am also delighted that FIDE now has a direct relationship with chess and crypto enthusiasts around the world."

With the FIDE World Championship set to commence on November 26th in Dubai, this NFT drop will allow users to get closer to their favorite chess moments, memorabilia and stars by providing verifiable digital asset ownership through the fully-decentralized, infinitely scalable Everscale network. The ChessNFT platform interface accommodates the purchase of chess NFTs that live on-chain through the use of both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

To ensure distribution equality and decentralized ownership on Everscale, the NFTs are priced at $100 USD per item and each chess token from the Unique Chess NFT Collection will be randomly allocated to the collector's account as soon as it has been minted and purchased. The collection includes 9000 digitally verifiable chess tokens and is segmented by 8400 Common, 480 Rare, and 120 Unique collector pieces.

Collectors on the platform who attain six different items of both white and black color will qualify for an exclusive NFT drop that captures the legendary moments of this year's championship games between Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and winner of the FIDE Candidates Tournament, Ian Nepomniachtchi. Notably in October this year, Carlsen was presented with the world's first NFT chess trophy for winning the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The NFT trophy served as a substitute to the traditional ceremonious laurel wreath.

Joanne Eberhardt , VP Marketing and Communications at TON Labs commented, ' This unique collection offering is a fundamental move in the burgeoning NFT space. Everscale's throughput and scalability capabilities will allow us to capture and digitalize the beautiful game of chess, bringing its highlights and iconic moments to millions of collectors globally in the form of a wholly-decentralized true NFT.'

The launch of the Unique Chess NFT Collection comes following FIDE's recent partnership with TON Labs , the core developer of the Everscale network, which solidified the organization as the first global sports federation to launch its own NFT marketplace. Everscale was initially chosen as a suitable network partner for this project due to its ability to process transactions on a global scale. This is made possible through Everscale's multithreading features, which consist of several workchains that dynamically scale to meet user demand. User security is ensured through full decentralization and unmatched throughput of transactions per second. Secondary sales of NFTs from chessnft.com will also be available on the largest NFT marketplace in the Everscale ecosystem - https://grandbazar.io .

About TON Labs

Founded in May 2018, TON Labs is a global collective of experts in decentralized application development, and the core developer of the Everscale network -- a decentralized, community-driven blockchain and its major component Everscale OS. As the core developer of Everscale, TON Labs is committed to optimizing the development of applications easily accessible to global communities and enterprises.

True end-to-end decentralization is enabled by the Everscale Operating System (OS), a technology stack that expedites blockchain development, and lives on the community-driven Everscale blockchain. With absolute trust and legitimate data ownership, developers are furnished with the tools to foster mass adoption of liberating and integrous tech.

For more information, please visit https://tonlabs.io/

About FIDE

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is the governing body of the sport of chess regulating all international chess competitions. Constituted as a non-governmental institution, it was recognized by the International Olympic Committee as a Global Sporting Organization in 1999. It was one of the very first International Sports Federations, alongside the governing bodies of the sports of football, cricket, swimming, and auto racing. It is now one of the largest sports federations, encompassing 196 countries as affiliate members, in the form of National Chess Federations.

For more information, please visit https://www.fide.com.

