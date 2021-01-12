International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) Fights Fakes With The National IPR Coordination Center

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance their long history of collaboration in the fight against fakes. The MoU provides an official framework for the IACC and HSI, working through the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center), to enhance operational effectiveness of IP crime enforcement through joint events, law enforcement training, closer engagement between the public and private sector, and information sharing.

"Fakes kill jobs, innovation and people. Only by working together can we protect consumers and businesses, especially entrepreneurs, from the dangers of counterfeiting and piracy. We have partnered with the HSI and the IPR Center for many years and it is an honor to cement our collaboration through this MoU," said Bob Barchiesi, IACC President. "I commend Derek Benner's leadership and the efforts of his team for their innovative and tireless efforts working with the IACC and private sector to keep American businesses and consumers safe. I look forward to growing our partnership in the years to come."

"HSI is eager to formalize the IPR Center's partnership with IACC. This agreement will not only serve to expand networks to combat intellectual property crime, but, develop joint initiatives to educate stakeholders," said Derek N. Benner, executive associate Director for HSI. "HSI and the IACC share a common belief that counterfeiting poses a severe risk to public health and safety and is a danger to our economy. This convergence of goals, combined with the IACC's large and diverse membership, allows us to enhance our protection and education of consumers about the dangers of counterfeit goods."

Counterfeits are often made with substandard and dangerous components, posing a serious health and safety risk for consumers. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the international trade in counterfeit and pirated goods represented up to 3.3% of world trade or USD 509 billion as of 2016. In 2019, U.S Customs made more than 27,000 seizures with a manufacturer's suggested retail price valued at more than USD 1.5 billion.

The IPR Center, working collaboratively with its public and private sector partners, stands at the forefront of the United States government's response to combatting global intellectual property theft and enforcing intellectual properties rights violations. The IPR Center was established to combat global intellectual property theft - and, accordingly, has a significant role policing the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods on websites, social media, and the dark web. To report IP theft or to learn more about the IPR Center, visit www.IPRCenter.gov.

The IACC and IPR Center have held joint events such as enforcement training and the IACC's annual Latin America Brand Protection Summit. Together, we have also facilitated public-private information exchange of information, resources and expertise on initiatives ranging from the E-Commerce Working Group to our joint HSI/IACC IP Advisory Board. Last year, the IACC received a Partnership Award from the IPR Center for its long-standing history of collaboration and partnership to combat IP theft.

About the IACCThe IACC ( www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and intellectual property theft. The IACC membership include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe¨ and RogueBlock¨ initiatives.

