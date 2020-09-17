Intermex Selects ArcTouch For Redesign Of Digital Offerings

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) - Get Report (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced ArcTouch has been selected for the comprehensive redesign of the company's fast-growing, mobile money transfer application (app).

"The company is excited to be working with ArcTouch, which is recognized as a top mobile app development company," said Joseph Aguilar, Chief Operations Officer. "While we continue to see strong growth in our existing agent-driven business, the company is also making prudent investments in mobile applications to help drive future growth and success of Intermex," Aguilar added. "This partnership will allow Intermex to leverage ArcTouch's significant expertise and best-practices perfected over their 12 years and more than 500 projects, including working with leaders in the financial services and remittance industry, in the development of a best-in-class money transfer mobile app for Intermex."

"We are thrilled to help Intermex design and develop a new app experience for their customers," said Adam Fingerman, ArcTouch Chief Experience Officer. "We believe that Intermex has an exciting opportunity to create meaningful personalized connections with their customers through mobile technology and fuel their digital growth."

About International Money Express, Inc.At International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) - Get Report, the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa and two in Asia. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and selected countries in Africa and Asia. Our services are also available digitally through our app, intermexonline.com, and at the company retail locations. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

About ArcTouchArcTouch helps companies forge meaningful connections with their customers and employees through custom digital products. From apps for phones and TVs to voice assistants and smart products, the software we create powers the connected lifestyle. ArcTouch is consistently recognized as a top app development agency in the United States, and works with the world's most recognizable brands, from Fortune 500 companies to influential startups, including 3M, Hawaiian Airlines, McCormick, Amazon, Quizlet, and more. ArcTouch was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Investor Relations:Mike Gallentine Vice President of Investor Relationstel: 305-671-8005 mgallentine@intermexusa.com