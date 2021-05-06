Intermedia Cloud Communications Announces New Microsoft Teams Integrations To Enhance Business Communications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, today announced the release of two new versions of its award-winning, cloud-based communications and collaboration solution, Intermedia Unite®, designed to work within or alongside Microsoft Teams. Intermedia Unite offers a complete and fully integrated solution that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, file collaboration and more, all on one platform, with one point of administrative control and one bill. For Teams users, the new packages are specifically designed to complete the essential functionality of a fully integrated cloud communications platform by adding Unite's enterprise-grade business phone features to the Microsoft Teams business collaboration suite. Intermedia also holds a Gold Certified Competency in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Package #1 - Intermedia Unite with Microsoft Teams: This package is designed for business customers that are already using Teams for collaboration, but need the essential telephony features of a more robust business phone system. Intermedia Unite and its 90-plus enterprise-grade business phone features, along with Teams, delivers one integrated cloud communications solution. Intermedia Unite also enables contact center and business SMS capabilities for any business using Teams that is looking to up-level customer engagement. Paired together, Teams and Unite provide users a fully integrated, highly reliable, and more complete unified communications and collaboration platform - all accessible through the user's Microsoft 365 sign-on credentials.

Package #2 - Intermedia Unite for Microsoft Teams: This package integrates Intermedia Unite's business phone system directly into the native Teams application. Users interact with the Teams mobile and desktop applications, but Unite's underlying technology, rich set of telephony features, and reliability (with a 99.999% uptime service level agreement) power the experience to ensure callers get to the right person or department and users can manage calls in a professional manner. And, as a trusted Microsoft partner, Intermedia's J.D. Power-certified 24/7 customer care team provides Microsoft Teams voice support.

"Businesses continue to migrate from on-premises systems to reap the benefits that cloud communications solutions deliver, and integrating Intermedia Unite with Microsoft Teams creates the opportunity for channel partners like us to better serve customers who are already using Teams," said Terry LaPointe, Manager of Unified Communications and Carrier Services for Loffler Companies an Intermedia reseller partner. "Intermedia Unite itself offers a complete cloud communications and collaboration solution, but for customers currently utilizing Teams, Unite's business phone features, contact center, and SMS capabilities help seamlessly complete the full business communications suite for Teams customers."

"As more and more businesses transition from a completely remote work model to hybrid formats, the importance of fully integrated communications tools that have the flexibility to support employees and keep them connected to their customers wherever they are will continue to be a key priority among organizations," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "We have a long, trusted history of working with Microsoft and know their products very well. We are leveraging that expertise with the introduction of these two new Unite packages for organizations currently on Teams that enable them to easily add a deep and critical set of business phone features and functionality to their existing collaboration environment, and immediately begin realizing a more versatile, complete, and reliable communications experience."

Both packages are available now. Visit intermedia.com for more information on how organizations can quickly and easily deploy Unite with Teams or Unite for Teams to enhance business performance.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 122,000 businesses connect better - through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more - from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions - all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model - which enables partners to resell, package and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships - as well as agent models. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact: Darcy MekisIntermedia650.946.1998 PR@intermedia.com

Tammy OlsonHotwire for Intermedia IntermediaUS@hotwireglobal.com

Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Microsoft , Teams, and Microsoft 365 are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2020 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermedia-cloud-communications-announces-new-microsoft-teams-integrations-to-enhance-business-communications-301286034.html

SOURCE Intermedia