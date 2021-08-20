Interise Announces The GrowBoston! StreetWise 'MBA' Program In Partnership With The City Of Boston

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interise, a national economic development nonprofit, and the City of Boston launched GrowBoston!, an innovative business education program designed to grow established small businesses. The program, powered by Interise's StreetWise 'MBA' curriculum, is part of the City of Boston's initiative to prepare Boston-based minority- and women-owned businesses for procurement success.

The first cohort of GrowBoston! will run from October 19,2021 to April 19, 2022, and includes 13 virtual sessions that meet every other Tuesday from 4:30-7:30pm EST. The program is free of charge to all participants, providing intensive training in business operations, financial management, marketing and sales, human resources tactics, business strategy development, and procurement.

"This program addresses the need to support our small businesses, particularly our women and minority-owned businesses," said Mayor Kim Janey. "The goal is to increase the availability of our diverse businesses and provide owners with all of the resources necessary to ensure success."

Earlier this year, a report commissioned by the city found that just 11% of City Contracts went to businesses owned by Women or People of Color, and only1.2% went specifically to Black and Hispanic-owned businesses combined . The study found that based on the firms applying, just under 17% of the contracts should have gone to such companies.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Boston to support these local small businesses as they scale and grow." said Darrell Byers, CEO of Interise. "GrowBoston! business owners will drive their companies to new heights."

Historically, post-StreetWise 'MBA' program, Interise companies in Massachusetts increase revenue by 23% on average and increase the number of full-time jobs by 40%.

For more information about GrowBoston!, visit https://programs.interise.org/growboston/. Applications due no later than October 1, 2021. Committed Boston-based business owners will join interactive class sessions, peer-mentoring groups, and the opportunity to learn from local experts. Business owners complete the program with a customized, three-year strategic growth plan. Interise will be running the program with the city for three years.

About Interise

Interise ( http://www.interise.org) builds diverse and inclusive local economies through small business development, supporting the growth of minority-owned small businesses and small businesses located in low- and moderate-income communities. Interise contributes to inclusive economic development through its national research on the growth of established small businesses and its award-winning business development programs. As Interise companies grow, they contribute to local job creation and build community wealth. Interise companies historically create new jobs at 5x the rate of the private sector and are responsible for the creation of over 30,000 new jobs. Interise partners with government agencies, anchor institutions, and business associations to offer the StreetWise 'MBA' ™ program in 80+ cities nationwide. Strategic Growth Partners include the Kauffman Foundation, the TD Bank Foundation, the Wells Fargo Foundation and the Prudential Foundation.

