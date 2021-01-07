Interim HealthCare Inc. Names 2020 Therapist Of The Year

Ethan Sowell of Easley, South Carolina commended for going above and beyond to safely rehabilitate patients at home to protect them from COVID-19 exposure risks

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, names Ethan Sowell, physical therapist, as the 2020 Therapist of the Year. Ethan earned widespread appreciation from patients and leaders for his commitment to delivering compassionate care and supporting the mission of Interim HealthCare of the Upstate in South Carolina.

This honor is given to an individual who embodies Interim HealthCare's core values of integrity, compassion and customer focus. Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, physical therapy assistants and certified occupational therapy assistants were all eligible to receive the award.

"Ethan consistently receives compliments about his dedication and compassion from his patients and their families," said Katherine Craven, RN, clinical manager for Interim HealthCare of the Upstate. "We greatly appreciate his professionalism and how he consistently goes above and beyond for his patients and to further the mission of our home healthcare agency."

Since joining Interim HealthCare of the Upstate in 2018, Ethan quickly advanced to become a therapy lead. He also trains new therapists on home healthcare essentials, the importance of following orthopedic physician protocols, and how to use the company's electronic medical record system.

Having access to quality physical therapy in the home is a critical part of the care continuum, as it places patients back on the path to improved health and wellness and can avoid rehospitalizations. Therapists also play an integral role on the care team and in helping people to regain their productivity and independence.

This year, Ethan also helped patients and their families navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. This work included ensuring that a patient recovering from a brain tumor removal received the expert rehabilitation needed at home to prevent a transfer to a hospital or long-term care facility with higher infection risks.

"I'm honored to be named as the 2020 Therapist of the Year," said Ethan Sowell. "I chose home healthcare as the site of my physical therapy work because I get to build more personal relationships to help patients rehabilitate from a wide variety of medical conditions where they feel most comfortable, and where healthcare outcomes are improved. It makes me happy to have a rewarding career that enables me serve and support others."

To find more future award-winning employees, Interim HealthCare also recently launched its ' Made for This' recruiting campaign. The company seeks employees for a range of career paths from paraprofessionals (home health, hospice and support aides) to LPNs, RNs, therapists, and CNAs. Interim HealthCare is also recruiting service-oriented people wanting to transition from other industries, or those looking to change healthcare careers to gain more flexibility and autonomy.

For more information about working with Interim HealthCare, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/careers/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-healthcare-inc-names-2020-therapist-of-the-year-301202920.html

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.