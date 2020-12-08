Interim HealthCare Inc. Launches National 'Made For This' Campaign To Recruit Home Healthcare Workers

The First in Home Care® company invites compassionate and service-oriented professionals and paraprofessionals to find rewarding home care jobs in their local communities

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announced its ' Made for This ' national recruiting campaign to help healthcare workers and other jobseekers with a passion for service to find rewarding careers in the home healthcare industry.

The First in Home Care® and First in Healthcare Staffing™ and consistently innovating, Interim HealthCare locations in 41 states across the country, as well as Saudi Arabia, seek healthcare professionals across the full continuum of care. Interim Healthcare is recruiting employees in a range of career paths from paraprofessionals (home health, hospice and support aides) to LPNs, RNs, therapists, as well as CNAs.

"Despite the economic downturn so many are facing as a result of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, the home healthcare industry continues to see rapid growth and offers a compelling career opportunity," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare. "We are responding. With so many out of work and looking to explore new careers or professional paths, we see the heart and determination many of these people have as a perfect fit for home care."

The Interim HealthCare 'Made For This' recruiting campaign is open to everyone but is specifically targeting three distinct segments whose shared experiences and motivations make them ideally suited for home healthcare: those looking to change industries but remain in customer-focused environments, those seeking more purpose in their work, and those who may be burnt-out and want to find a renewed sense of purpose within the healthcare industry.

"Interim HealthCare is proud of and committed to quality care and the quality of our professionals across the network," said Sheets. "Proven by our 54-year track record, we emphasize the importance of employee engagement and professional growth for clinicians and caregivers. Our research shows that those who thrive in this field have inherent traits that determine their predisposition for home care, correlating directly to high quality care."

These traits include serving others, being selfless, leading with compassionate, being trustworthy and dependable and working independently while part of a care team. The campaign targets three primary persona types:

Adjacent Industry Ex-Changers™: People currently working or previously employed in another service-related industry like hospitality, retail, travel, food service or other professions who are ready to make a change and share the common desire to positively impact people's lives. They don't need a professional certification or industry experience to qualify and will receive on-the-job training to meet growing care needs. Difference Makers:Caregivers can make a difference in the lives of others every day. Interim HealthCare seeks people who want to give back to their communities through purpose-driven and meaningful work. Having a compassionate heart and desire to serve others are the qualities needed to be a great home care aide. Healthcare Lane Changers™: Home healthcare is an ideal transition for those who are currently working in the healthcare industry, both inside and outside of the home, and looking for a rewarding way to use their professional and paraprofessional skills in new ways. By having full visibility into a patient's health, caregivers get to provide the customized, one-on-one care their patients need to achieve their goals. Every day is different and offers a diverse array of experiences for healthcare professionals to utilize all facets of their clinical skill set and to reconnect them with the passion that brought them to healthcare in the first place.

Notably, all career opportunities with Interim HealthCare open doors for professional career expansion, including specialized training and professional certifications to improve clinical outcomes, as well as business and operations opportunities.

"Home healthcare is a meaningful career choice for many compassionate and mission-oriented individuals that are looking for recession-proof employment," said Carolina Lobo, executive vice president of people and brand, Interim HealthCare. "This profession also provides a unique level of independence, mobility and schedule flexibility, which can help to balance family and work lives during this time."

Interim HealthCare is rooted in clinically-based and medically-founded care, proven by the number of registered nurses and licensed medical professionals owning local franchises - over the last 54 years, these celebrated business owners have vested themselves in their communities and fully embraced a servant leadership mentality.

HomeLife Enrichment®, Interim HealthCare's signature standard of care, encompasses the full continuum of care and caregivers trained to empower patients at home regardless of their age, health or disability. This whole-person standard of care helps individuals live safe and independent lives despite their disease-state or diagnosis including diabetes, dementia, COVID-19 and other chronic conditions. From high-tech medical care to the medically fragile, Interim HealthCare caregivers are available for senior and personal support services, healthcare staffing for other healthcare brands (which also now includes COVID-19 testing & screening) as well as in-home pediatric care to patients dependent on ventilator technology - the first in-home care provider to do so in the early 1970s.

Those who want to follow along with the 'Made for This' campaign, learn more about Interim HealthCare employees' stories or to share social content should visit its Facebook page, or its recruitment campaign page: www.ihcmadeforthis.com.

For more information on Interim HealthCare and current openings across the country, please visit: www.interimhealthcare.com/careers

About Interim HealthCare Inc.Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

