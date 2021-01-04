Interfor To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Results On February 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on February 4, 2021. Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, February 5, 2021. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 5389783 and it will be available until March 5, 2021.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer(604) 422-3400