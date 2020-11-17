Intercontinental Exchange Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today released its fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

The report lays out ICE's approach to critical environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and focuses on the company's approach to corporate governance, diversity, sustainable finance, issuer ESG disclosure and financial education. A section of this year's report is dedicated to the firm's response to the COVID-19 pandemic thus far and highlights the $10 million donated to communities where ICE has offices.

"Transparency has been critical to our business since our founding," said Jeffrey Sprecher, Chairman and CEO of the Intercontinental Exchange. "We value the opportunity to reflect on our progress and believe that this exercise helps us advance the dialogue within ICE and with our other stakeholders to improve the sustainability of our company and communities."

Highlights of this year's report include:

ICE continues to focus on board refreshment and added a fourth female director to its board of directors in 2020.

ICE purchased renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets to cover its 2019 air travel and energy used across its global offices and data centers.

The company published diversity metrics for its US-based employees to hold itself accountable and provide transparency on the path to increasing diversity.

Through its carbon and renewable energy markets, ESG data offering and NYSE services, ICE is helping companies and investors make more sustainable decisions.

The NYSE Advisory Council continued to grow in 2020 and extended its reach through an online network that connects diverse candidates with companies seeking new directors.

Financial education is foundational to ICE's charitable efforts. Across the world ICE has supported organizations that are aimed at increasing financial literacy.

The 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report and more information about ICE's approach to sustainability and corporate governance can be found by visiting https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibility.

