Intercom Hires First CRO To Further Strengthen Customer Relationships And Drive Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom , the Conversational Relationship Platform that helps businesses build better customer relationships, today announced it appointed Leandra Fishman as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. Leandra will lead the sales, success and support teams to foster deeper relationships with customers, as Intercom continues its upmarket trajectory. She joins an expanding leadership team at Intercom, which hired its first Chief Financial Officer and appointed a new CEO last year.

Intercom is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its platform, as more businesses look to build relationships with their customers through messenger-based experiences. The company is outpacing sales and customer acquisition goals, with both revenue from customers spending more than $100K annually and revenue managed by sales teams up more than 60%. Leandra will continue this momentum and build out Intercom's revenue teams, with aggressive hiring plans for sales roles across Intercom's San Francisco, Dublin, London, Chicago and Sydney offices. The company currently has 100 roles open, including within its R&D and marketing teams.

"We've seen sustained revenue growth over the past year and are continuing to accelerate our move upmarket, with large, Fortune 500 businesses like Facebook, Amazon and Lyft using Intercom to reach their customers via the channel they use the most—messaging," said Karen Peacock, Intercom CEO. "Leandra is a fantastic leader to help us continue our momentum and bring Intercom even closer to our customers."

Leandra comes to Intercom with more than 30 years of experience leading large teams and driving growth across all customer segments and deal sizes. Previously the SVP of Sales and Success for SendGrid, she led the company through a successful IPO and helped double its market cap in its first year as a public company. After SendGrid's acquisition, Leandra became VP of Commercial Sales at Twilio.

"I truly believe in Intercom's product and also strongly feel that our success comes when our customers are successful," said Leandra Fishman, Intercom CRO. "I'm really looking forward to not only building great relationships with our own customers, but also helping them do the same with theirs."

Intercom has cemented itself as a must-have tool during the pandemic, with businesses rapidly adopting messengers as a key customer communication channel. Last summer, the company introduced its Conversational Support solution to help businesses scale support team efficiency, without sacrificing a personal customer experience. The solution has helped many businesses manage overwhelming support queries, while continuing to meet customer expectations for fast, friendly and personal communication.

For more information about Intercom, visit www.intercom.com .

About IntercomIntercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. It's the only platform that delivers conversational experiences across the customer journey, with solutions for Conversational Marketing, Conversational Customer Engagement and Conversational Support.

Intercom is bringing a messenger-first experience to all business-to-customer communication, powering 800 million conversations per month and connecting 4 billion unique end users worldwide across its more than 30,000 paying customers, including Atlassian, Sotheby's and New Relic.

The company was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett, with the mission to make internet business personal. Intercom was valued at $1.275 billion in 2018 and has secured $241 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital.

