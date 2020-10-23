Intercollegiate Student-Athlete COVID-19 Insurance Available To NCAA Institutions

Occunet and Fairly Group Combine Forces to Provide COVID-19 Insurance offered by Berkley Accident and Health and administered by A-G Administrators.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable and effective COVID-19 insurance for NCAA student-athletes is now a reality thanks to A-G Administrators' strategic partners OccuNet, Fairly Group and Berkley Accident and Health.

COVID-19 insurance for affiliated NCAA student-athletes will provide a COVID-19 Medical Expense Benefit up to $250,000 or $150,000 per student-athlete with a $5,000 corridor deductible at a cost of $85 and $65 per student-athlete, respectively.

A-G Administrators is humbled to administer the program through our innovative partners: OccuNet who designs client-specific workflows and solutions that maximize results by leveraging a wide array of cost containment services; Fairly Group, a risk-consulting firm advising clients throughout the United States and in over 100 countries in several business segments including corporate risk, human capital and benefits; and the Special Risk Division of Berkley Accident and Health,which offers accident insurance solutions designed to help minimize the financial impact of a covered accident and help groups, individuals and families confidently pursue their interests.

"This is an extraordinary time in the history of collegiate sports", offered James Shipp, ATC, Chief Marketing Officer for A-G Administrators. "Protecting student-athletes by offering an affordable mechanism for institutions to help cover the cost of medical care for the treatment of COVID-19 infection is a vital component to an athletic department's pandemic response plan." "Partnering with Occunet, Fairly Group, and the Special Risk Division of Berkley Accident and Health enhances our reach to provide our clients and prospective clients a combination of superior service, innovative solutions, and best-in-class savings," remarked Shipp.

To learn more about Intercollegiate Student-Athlete COVID-19 Insurance or to enroll your institution in coverage, please visit www.occunet.com

Family owned and operated since 1983, A-G Administrators currently works with over 425 colleges and universities including a majority of the Power 5 institutions and is a trusted advisor in the evolving sports insurance and medical expense industry. For more information about the best value, service and guidance in the student-athlete insurance market please visit https://agadministrators.com.

Insurance coverage offered by Berkley Accident and Health is underwritten on behalf of Berkley Life and Health Insurance Company, a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation and rated A+ (Superior) by A.M Best. Intercollegiate Student-Athlete COVID-19 Insurance is produced by Fairly Group (doing business in California as Fairly Insurance Solutions, LLC. - CA License #0L01687).

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

