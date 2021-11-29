InterCaribbean Launches New Antigua Flights

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways has been serving Antigua from Tortola since 2015 with up to double daily flights with AM and PM departures, connecting to Europe and USA/ Canada bound flights as well...

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways has been serving Antigua from Tortola since 2015 with up to double daily flights with AM and PM departures, connecting to Europe and USA/ Canada bound flights as well as connection Antigua with onward flights to 8 other onward cities.

Now, interCaribbean is pleased to announce new Antigua service with two new nonstop Jet service (ERJ145) destinations, connecting Antigua (ANU) with Barbados (BGI) with an initial two weekly flights, as well as nonstop service from Antigua (ANU) to Providenciales (PLS).

The Barbados flight continues immediately onwards to newly announced Georgetown (GEO), Guyana with 2 hours of flying and a short transit time. The same connection point in Barbados offers onward also to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), St Lucia (SLU) and Grenada (GND).

For the first time the Eastern Caribbean can now experience jet service between Antigua and Barbados, and onwards to Georgetown, making this the fast flight connection in the region.

New nonstop service to Providenciales (PLS), Turks and Caicos Islands, offers an immediate onward connection to Havana (HAV), Cuba as well as Nassau (NAS), Bahamas, and Kingston (KIN), Jamaica. Travellers can now jet between Antigua and Havana in less than 4 hours of flying time giving the fastest connection the market has seen.

Schedule Antigua- Barbados- AntiguaFlight JY 797 departs Antigua 2.30pm arrives Barbados 3.35pm (Wednesday and Saturday)Flight JY 792 departs Barbados 12.10pm, arrives Antigua 1.15pm

Schedule Antigua-Providenciales-AntiguaFlight JY 794 departs Antigua 1.45pm arrives Providenciales 2.45pm* (Wednesday and Saturday)Flight JY 795 departs Providenciales 10.30am, arrives Antigua 1.30*pm

* 1-hour time difference in winter between Antigua and Providenciales

Flight are scheduled to begin operations from the week of December 17 th, 2021 in time for the holiday season and making Antigua more connected with the region than ever before.

About interCaribbeaninterCaribbean Airways was established over 29 years ago by Founder and Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner. The new connections solidify the growth of interCaribbean in the region giving for the first time a truly connected Caribbean with interCaribbean. Services connect Havana to the West, Antigua and Barbados to the East, and now new services South to Guyana.

interCaribbean operates ERJ145 48 seat jets, EMB 120 30 seat Turbo aircraft, and now ATR42 48 seat aircraft connecting the Turks & Caicos Islands, Antigua, The British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Maarten. Domestic flights are operated in The Turks & Caicos Islands.

Visit interCaribbean.com to learn more about the company and its operations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercaribbean-launches-new-antigua-flights-301432942.html

SOURCE interCaribbean Airways