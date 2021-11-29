InterCaribbean Announces Flights To Georgetown, Guyana

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce services from Georgetown (GEO), Guyana to Barbados (BGI), with connecting flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), Antigua (ANU), Grenada...

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce services from Georgetown (GEO), Guyana to Barbados (BGI), with connecting flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD), Antigua (ANU), Grenada (GND), Dominica (DOM), and St Lucia (SLU). An onward flight via Barbados to Antigua, will continue to Providenciales and connect onwards to Havana, Cuba.

With these new routes and well-timed flights that connect to onward flights to the United Kingdom, the USA, and Canada, we look forward to welcoming customers from across the world. interCaribbean expects to connect Georgetown to additional Caribbean points in the very near future to deliver on a truly connected Caribbean with interCaribbean Airways.

Flights are scheduled to begin operations on December 17 th, 2021 in time for the holiday season with 12 weekly flights planned to operate between Georgetown and Barbados.

Minister of Public Works, Juan A. Edghill welcomed the airline to the Guyana market at a ceremony hosted at Dukes Lodge in Georgetown on November 5 th, 2021. Minister Edghill said there is insufficient connectivity between Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean, and the Guyana government is therefore pleased with the additional airline joining its friendly skies.

In announcing the service at a launch event in Georgetown attended by Ministers, Diplomats based in Guyana, and members of the business community. According to Mr. Gardiner, "With the open-for-business efforts of this government, we were able to put everything in place, and we are here to make the announcement, and make the service a reality from December 17 th."

interCaribbean Airways was established over 29 years ago by Founder and Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner. Mr. Trevor Sadler, CEO stated that the Chairman long held a vision for a connected Caribbean, and with this launch connecting our presence in the Eastern Caribbean, the vision is being realized. interCaribbean is truly a Pan Caribbean Airline operating from Havana in the West to Barbados in the East with most islands in between, and now stretching into South America with services to Guyana.

interCaribbean operates ERJ145 48 seat jets, EMB 120 30 seat Turbo aircraft, and now ATR42 48 seat aircraft connecting the Turks & Caicos Islands, Antigua, The British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Maarten. Domestic flights are operated in The Turks & Caicos Islands.

Visit interCaribbean.com to learn more about the company and its operations.

