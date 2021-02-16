Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. Partners With Fulton County For Courthouse Innovation

CROFTON, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, (ITS) Inc., partners with Fulton County to implement technology solutions to improve the accessibility and mobility of courthouse buildings and facilities. Fulton County originally published a request for proposal in June of 2019 for digital signage with interactive wayfinding technology.Winning the bid with a comprehensive custom solution, ITS, Inc. expanded its original offering to include Navigo®, its patent pending touchless technology, for digital displays to include real-time directory information for services, courtrooms, general building information, announcements, policies, and courtroom rules.The project began roll-out on schedule despite Covid-related closures. Digital signage installation is being completed in phases, county-wide, throughout various courthouses on each of their floors, in major corridors, elevator banks and outside meeting rooms.In addition to touchless digital signage with wayfinding, interactive touchscreen displays were added to provide touch-activated access to courthouse building and personnel directories. The new touch screen display systems provide step-by-step wayfinding maps and floorplans with English to Spanish language translation.During installation, Fulton County's department of Real Estate and Asset Management expanded the project to include more touchless features including scan-to-mobile accessibility for users to capture signage content via mobile phone device. Navigo®'s scan-to-mobile technology provides courthouse visitors a way to safely search and view floorplans maps and step-by-step directions from their mobile phone while on campus. All the systems being installed are powered by Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. proprietary software, Navigo® and are 508 compliant for the visually and hearing impaired and are protected by antimicrobial film made especially for touch display surfaces. Since 1999, ITS, Inc. has innovated public and private buildings, workplaces and gathering places to keep people safe and proactively for best operational conditions. To learn more, visit www.itouchinc.com . Media Contact:K. PhillipsDirector of Marketing contact@itouchinc.com410-451-1540Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12858384Press release distributed by PRLog

