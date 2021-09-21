Intenseye Raises $25M Series A As Global Enterprises Roll Out Its Industry-leading Workplace Health And Safety AI Platform

NEW YORK and ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenseye, the AI-powered employee health and safety (EHS) company, announced a $25 million Series A investment led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Existing Seed investors Point Nine and Air Street Capital invested significantly in the round and were joined by Alex Dalyac, CEO of insurance computer vision unicorn, Tractable.

With the funding, Intenseye will further expand its go-to-market strategy and build on its existing customer base of international manufacturers. At the time of the investment, Intenseye's product is currently deployed across more than 40 cities around the world for leading global industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies in the US, Europe and Asia.

Intenseye's software captures workplace safety incidents, such as unsafe acts and near misses, in real-time without compromising the worker's anonymity and privacy. The system can be remotely deployed by integrating into existing cameras within customer facilities. By making use of computer vision models and millions of hours of real-world customer data, Intenseye processes live video streams to rapidly identify over 35 unsafe act types. Then, if incidents occur, EHS professionals receive real-time alerts through the platform, by email, or SMS messages to allow for an efficient and effective response. As physical environments change and new risks emerge, Intenseye's AI-powered system learns to adapt and keep workers safe.

Sercan Esen, CEO of Intenseye says:

"The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that one worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury in 2019. Our mission at Intenseye is to provide an anonymous solution that will help significantly decrease the death and injury rates in the workplace until they both reach zero. We want to continue bringing awareness to the safety of workers in the workplace, create a safer work environment for everyone, and be the eyes of what could have been previously unseen."

Until now, EHS teams have relied upon manual, employee-led procedures to identify safe and unsafe acts happening in the workplace. This involves individuals taking time away from their current roles to walk the shop floor in an attempt to identify unsafe acts as they happen. Instead of these manual inspections, Intenseye introduces a new software-driven paradigm for EHS professionals in which their work is augmented by privacy-preserving computer vision running on existing facility cameras that are configured to run 24/7 EHS inspections.

Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners says:

"At Insight, we have a strong track record of investing in innovative, data-driven software companies who harness the power of data and AI to improve physical, real-world outcomes. This is exactly what Sercan and his team at Intenseye are doing. We're thrilled play a role in the company's ScaleUp journey and couldn't be more excited for what's to come for this young, impressive company."

Serhat Cillidag, CTO of Intenseye says:

"Our platform is constantly improving to meet the highest expectations of our customers. Intenseye productizes the very best from modern computer vision research into an intuitive end-to-end workflow solution that EHS teams rely on to keep their workforces safe. We are able to launch new features in weeks, whether it's a new AI model for unsafe act type or expanding on our EHS workflows, we maintain our position to be agile and adapt to our customer's workplace safety needs."

To learn how you can create a safer work environment for your employees with Intenseye, please visit our website at www.intenseye.com or contact us at press@intenseye.com .

About IntenseyeIntenseye is a New York City and Istanbul-based AI-powered employee health and safety (EHS) software platform that helps the world's largest enterprises to scale employee health and safety across their facility footprints. Using the latest breakthroughs in computer vision, Intenseye empowers health and safety teams to monitor their facilities 24/7, receive real-time violation notifications, and operationalize their rapid response procedures. Since its founding in 2018, Intenseye's software is today protecting over 30,000 employees across over 30 cities around the world for leading global industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more about Intenseye on our website .

About Insight Partners:Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Point Nine: Point Nine is a Berlin-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage internet investments. Since its founding in 2011, Point Nine has invested in SaaS startups such as Algolia, Loom, Contentful, and Typeform, as well as online marketplaces like Brainly, DocPlanner, and StarOfService. Before starting Point Nine, the firm's founding partners, Pawel Chudzinski and Christoph Janz, were among the earliest backers of companies like Delivery Hero, Westwing and Zendesk. In September 2020, Point Nine announced the closing of a new €100M million fund, Point Nine Capital Fund V.

About Air Street CapitalAir Street Capital is a venture capital firm investing in AI-first technology and life science companies. We're a team of experienced investors, founders, and senior leadership from companies including Google, Niantic, Lyft, Facebook, Apple, and DeepMind. We work with entrepreneurs across Europe and the US from the very beginning of their company building journey. Our portfolio includes Allcyte, Anagenex, Graphcore, Intenseye, LabGenius, Mission Barns, and V7 Labs, and ZOE. Learn more with our monthly industry analysis newsletter, your guide to AI , and our annual State of AI Report .

