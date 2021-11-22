Intelsat's Global, Multi-Layered High-Throughput FlexMaritime Service Expands Into Indian Territorial Waters

Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, announces the expansion of its global FlexMaritime service, now enabling connectivity for vessels traveling in Indian territorial waters and immediately enhancing the...

Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, announces the expansion of its global FlexMaritime service, now enabling connectivity for vessels traveling in Indian territorial waters and immediately enhancing the service coverage for all of Intelsat's 8,000 existing FlexMaritime vessels. The landmark development also provides access for Indian-registered vessels to Intelsat's award-winning global high-throughput maritime network. Intelsat's expansion is made possible by a new in-country gateway that is operationally ready to provide service via Intelsat's HTS satellites under India-based partner Cloudcast's In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) license.

FlexMaritime provides high-speed, resilient connectivity service with 99.95% proven network uptime. The expansion of FlexMaritime into India will open new business opportunities and accelerate digital transformation for thousands of Indian-flagged vessels and ships trading in Indian territorial waters. According to the Ministry of Shipping, around 95% of India's trading by volume and 70% by value is done through maritime transport.

"The completion of this regulatory milestone means customers of our FlexMaritime solutions partners will immediately benefit from the well-known power, performance and resilience of the FlexMaritime service in Indian waters," said Intelsat Senior Vice President of Mobility, Mark Rasmussen. "The network expansion also demonstrates Intelsat's commitment to mobility services providing yet another new dimension of global trade with access for Indian companies."

Intelsat has experienced continued growth in its FlexMaritime service. More than 8,000 vessels benefit from unrivaled network density and a global, multi-layered high-throughput satellite (HTS) fabric that enables partners to create unique service packages at enterprise-grade performance levels. With terminal sizes of 37cm, 45cm, 60cm and 1 meter, FlexMaritime meets the connectivity needs of every type of vessel with scale and global reach, even in high-traffic port locations.

The gateway will be located in Noida, India, serving as a critical link between Intelsat's terrestrial ground network and space assets and extending Intelsat's existing global network to a vital trading port.

Services are slated for availability at the beginning of 2022 through Intelsat's many solutions partners.

About IntelsatAs the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.

About CloudcastCloudcast is a 100% subsidiary of Planetcast Media Services Limited and is focused on growing the business in satellite communications and promoting excellence in Value Added Services, Business Practices, Technology and Operations. Cloudcast has commercial licenses for VSAT, ISP, and the new IFMC Gateway Services in India. Planetcast, the parent company, has over the years been instrumental in providing cutting-edge technology to enhance broadcast services. The Planetcast Group's ability to conceptualize, architect, and implement new and expanded capabilities allows clients to take their business to the next level. It is a key market player in providing technology-led managed services to the broadcasting industry in India.

