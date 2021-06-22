Intellivision Taps Entertainment Industry Veteran Chuck Labella As Vice President Of Entertainment Acquistion

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellivision Entertainment, the home video gaming industry pioneer, is proud to announce network TV and entertainment industry executive, Chuck LaBella, as the newly created position of Vice President of Entertainment Acquisition. In this role Chuck will work with marketing and business development and will be responsible for generating new intellectual property for Intellivision to develop.

"We are so honored and excited to welcome Chuck to our Intellivision family. His knowledge and experience will go a long way for adding even more incredible partnerships, licenses, influencers and relationships to our ever-growing line of products for Amico. And the best part... like me... he had an original Intellivision growing up!" says Tommy Tallarico, CEO of Intellivision Entertainment.

"I was one of the lucky ones who had the Original Mattel Intellivision - a real legacy in the home video gaming industry- and am thrilled to be working with Tommy and his creative team. I am looking forward to parlaying exciting new partnerships for the company taking Intellivision into the next generation of gaming," says Chuck LaBella, Vice President of Entertainment Acquisition Intellivision Entertainment.

An entertainment and network TV veteran, Chuck most recently consulted for Warner Horizon Television, Fox's Let's Be Real and The Masked Singer, HBOMax's Full Bloom and ABC Television Network's, Holey Moley. He previously served as the VP of Talent Development at NBC Universal helping with the development of many of the network's un-scripted programming. Chuck has a vast history of talent development for some of the biggest network TV shows including: The Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, America's Got Talent, The Voice and more.

Building upon its gaming legacy with support and expertise from industry veterans and superstars, Intellivision is back with the mission to bring people together by delivering simple, affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Intellivision will launch Amico, a unique video game system that's redefining entertainment with family and friends. Amico will come with two easy-to-use color touchscreen controllers and is designed to be fun for all ages.

