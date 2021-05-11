Intellitek Systems Founder & CEO Files Federal Lawsuit Against Lauren Sanford Of Myrtle Beach, SC- Alleges Defamation Of Character And Lost Wages

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems founder and CEO, Matthew May, today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of Indiana against Lauren Sanford of Myrtle Beach, SC.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems founder and CEO, Matthew May, today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of Indiana against Lauren Sanford of Myrtle Beach, SC. In his suit, Mr. May alleges Ms. Sanford maliciously posted false and defamatory statements about him (May) on Google Reviews.

Intellitek Systems Founder & CEO Files Federal Lawsuit Against Lauren Sanford of Myrtle Beach, SC- Alleges Defamation

"I hired Ms. Sanford via a popular freelancer job platform to perform various administrative tasks for my company. I should have known when she attempted to circumvent the platform's billing practices by suggesting payment via a third party cash app that I should have avoided working with Ms. Sanford. Against my better judgment, I proceeded with the hiring decision, and when I refused to provide payment for unsubstantiated billed hours, Ms. Sanford retaliated by slanderously calling me a criminal in an online public forum. Ms. Sanford must now be held accountable for her egregious behavior," May commented.

Mr. May is seeking $250,000 in lost wages as a result of Sanford's alleged slander, in addition to treble damages due to the fraudulent nature of her billing and $1,000,000 in punitive damages.

The Case Number is 1:21CV177.

SOURCE Intellitek Systems